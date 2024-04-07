New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,837 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of McDonald’s worth $209,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.