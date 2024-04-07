New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,025 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $43,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MNST stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
