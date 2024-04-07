New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 509 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $35,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Up 3.2 %

CSGP stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

