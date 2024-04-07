New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $112,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 109,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.