New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $34,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

