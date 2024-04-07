NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Raised by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 2.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

