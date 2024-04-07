NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

