Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,909 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.39.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. 3,323,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

