Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,080 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $71,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $79.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,601.90. 253,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,383. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,593.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,338.11.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

