Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,066,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,704. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

