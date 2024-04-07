Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $66.99 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

