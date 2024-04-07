Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $124,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after buying an additional 179,272 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.43. 1,940,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

