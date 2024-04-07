Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,253 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

