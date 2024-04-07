Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

