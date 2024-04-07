Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.07. 1,688,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.