Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

Netflix stock traded up $19.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $636.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The company has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

