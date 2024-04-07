Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,228 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 18,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,685,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $156,387,000 after acquiring an additional 80,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.81. 5,841,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

