Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Linde by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $464.70. 1,570,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

