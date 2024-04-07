Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,080,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,105,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $105,665,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

