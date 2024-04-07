Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -666.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

