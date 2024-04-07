NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014165 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,321.31 or 0.99832765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00127975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.