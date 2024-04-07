Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

OVLY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $74,598 in the last 90 days. 19.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 279,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

