ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $545,797.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

