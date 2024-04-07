Oddity Tech (ODD) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oddity Tech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.69 million $58.53 million 35.93 Oddity Tech Competitors $5.03 billion $363.45 million 39.63

Oddity Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors 2.47% 25.76% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oddity Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 Oddity Tech Competitors 142 1181 1317 33 2.46

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

