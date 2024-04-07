One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,469 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $633.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

