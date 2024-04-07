One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 113,953 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 113,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,412 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.