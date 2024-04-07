One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $95,915,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Netflix by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Netflix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $19.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $636.18. 3,327,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The firm has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $638.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.