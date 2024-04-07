One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $343,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.59 and its 200 day moving average is $461.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

