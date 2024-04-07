One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $861,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.01. 3,651,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,621. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.