One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,019 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. 6,567,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

