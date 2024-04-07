One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,398,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.