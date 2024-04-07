One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. ServiceNow makes up about 0.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $25.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $783.50. 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $770.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

