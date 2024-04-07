One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

