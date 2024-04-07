One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,339.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

