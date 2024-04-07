One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.