One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $171.53. 5,683,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.