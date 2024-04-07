One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,116 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.32. 1,463,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

