One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 250,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

