One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

