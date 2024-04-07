One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.