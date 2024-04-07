One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.99. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

