OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

OneMain stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

