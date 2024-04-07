Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
