Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

