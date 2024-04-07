PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,600 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 8.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.10% of PagSeguro Digital worth $45,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $80,028,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,207,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,322. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.