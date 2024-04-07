Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,962 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.67. The company had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

