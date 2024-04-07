Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $629.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $588.00 to $629.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $566.67 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $570.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

