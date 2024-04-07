Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 11,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.