Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $121.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $146,617,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

