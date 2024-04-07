Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $121.00 at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.