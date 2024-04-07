PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,358. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

