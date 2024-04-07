PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,708,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,970 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

